A CARE worker has admitted punching his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach during a sustained assault.

An argument broke out between Michael Tuason and his partner at their Colchester home in August where he also grabbed her by the throat so hard she threw up.

When the victim threw her phone against the wall and ran upstairs, Tuason followed her and began shouting in her face.

She thumped him to try to get him away, but the 27-year-old grabbed her by the throat, pushed her against the door and continued screaming.

The pressure was so hard she was struggling to breathe and when he finally let go the woman vomited, Colchester magistrates were told.

She then told him he had to pack his things and leave and went into another room and put the television on.

Tauson stormed back in and said he had paid for the television and it was his.

When his partner shouted back he said: “I want to punch you in the face so hard”, the court was told.

He then dragged her into the hallway and tried to bang her head on the wall. The victim felt him punch her in the stomach despite her carrying his child.

At this stage the woman shouted for help which was heard by a neighbour who called the police.

The victim also called 999 but Tuason attempted to stop her.

He admitted assault at Colchester Magistrates’ Court where the bench heard although the care worker had no previous convictions, there had been five police callouts to their home since January 2017.

James O’Toole, mitigating said: “This is an unpleasant situation and one he bitterly regrets. He is deeply sorry.

“On that day he returned home from work and everything was fine but an argument arose which started when she threw her phone against the wall. There is no excuse for what follows.”

Magistrates adjourned sentencing Tuason, of Deans Street, Brightlingsea, until October 29 so a pre-sentence report could be prepared.

He was given conditional bail until then meaning he cannot contact the victim except through an agreed third party regarding child contact, go to her home address or contact the neighbour who called the police.