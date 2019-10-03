THIS year’s Clacton Relay for Life have raised a grand total of £172,300, it has been revealed.

Organisers held a wrap party at the Princes Theatre to announce the final fundraising total, give out special awards and commemorate its 10th anniversary.

More than 350 inspiring walkers and runners who took part in this year’s relay attended the celebration to see the grand total revealed.

Jane Smith, volunteer chairman, said: “Relay For Life is about being part of a community united in the belief that together we are stronger than cancer and we can make a stand against the disease.

“Every year we say that’s been the best one ever, but 2019 truly has been.

“We have a very special, awe inspiring community here in Clacton .”

The money raised helps to fund Cancer Research UK’s work to develop newer and kinder treatments.