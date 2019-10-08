FUNDRAISING pupils at a school in Little Clacton pulled on their bedtime attire to raise money for charity.

Year 6 students at Engaines Primary School organised their own pyjama day to generate life-changing funds for Cancer Research UK.

In total the children, many of whom are part of the Little Clacton Relay For Life team and contribute to charity all year round, managed to raise a brilliant £244.

Headteacher Cherry Curle said: “We are incredibly proud of our children - it was their idea to run the event.

“There was no prompting from us, they organised it and publicised it, and they have raised a lot of money.”