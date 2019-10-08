TENDRING Council said one in five households have not yet confirmed or updated their electoral registration form – and are being urged to do so as soon as possible.

The annual canvass makes sure the information held by the council’s Electoral Registration team is up-to-date – and that everyone who is eligible to vote is registered to do so.

Letters went out in August, with a subsequent reminder, and in response four out of five households have confirmed or updated their details.

However, one-fifth of households have still to do this.