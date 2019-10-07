RESIDENTS and businesses are being urged to have their say over Tendring Council’s priorities for the next four years.

The authority has published its draft Corporate Plan for 2020-2024, its vision for the period, and is looking for feedback from the public before adopting the document.

It said that supporting economic growth and community leadership - the principle of the council bringing together the community to help improve it for all – is at the heart of the vision.

The plan includes aims such as the Holland-on-Sea cliff stabilisation scheme, joining up public services, creating vibrant town centres, building and managing homes, and supporting the creation of more jobs.

Council leader Neil Stock said the vision would shape the authority over the coming years.

People have until October 21, to email corporateplan@tendringdc.gov.uk.