A £560,000 scheme to revamp the grounds and exterior of council flats in Walton have taken a major step forward.

A multi-use games area for football and basketball has been built as part of the work in Grove Avenue.

Garages and garden stores have been demolished and rebuilt, while new decorative landscaping, planting and communal seating areas have been installed as part of the facelift to improve the area outside the three blocks of flats this summer.

Paul Honeywood, Tendring Council’s cabinet member for housing, said: “It is important that we maintain high-quality homes for our tenants, and this includes not just the buildings themselves but also facilities available to them.

“We hope the games area, revamped garages and stores serve tenants well for years to come at this site.”

Both phases of the work were carried out by property and construction consultancy Ingleton Wood.