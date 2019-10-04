ENVIRONMENT activists turned out in force over the weekend for crunch talks over the seriousness of global warming with their MP.

An audience of both young and old, including students from Coastal Academy, joined a discussion on climate change led by Clacton MP Giles Watling at the Royal Hotel, in Marine Parade East, Clacton.

Professor Jane Hindley and Gareth Redmond-King, from the World Wildlife Trust, delved into the facts about the planet’s deterioration and student Lillyanna Kontesveller-Goss also gave an impassioned speech.

The Government’s role in trying to prevent further damage being done to the world’s suffering eco-systems was also part of the informative talk.

Chris Southall, a member of Clacton’s Extinction Rebellion, said: “We all hope Giles will take on board the strong feelings from the audience that the Government needs to do more than it is at the moment to respond to the climate emergency.”