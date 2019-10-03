A CONCERT which appeals to all fans of big bands and modern musicals, is coming to a popular theatre.

The Astor Big Band are presenting their concert called The Glen Miller Story Continues at the West Cliff Theatre, in Clacton, on Sunday, October 27, from 2.30pm.

The 18-piece Astor Big Band and Singers will present the story of Alton Glen Miller from the formation of his first band in 1936 through to his tragic death on a flight from Bedford to Paris.

The show will use his ‘Chesterfield’ sponsored broadcast, called Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed and Something Blue to bring a host of Miller Classics to the audience.

A selection of more modern compositions from shows, including Les Misérables, West Side Story and Chess, as he would have played them, will also feature during the night.

A special guest and extra special guests will be attending the night.

A spokesman for the band said: “We are delighted that West End actress and star Cabaret act, Sadie Nine, from BBC Essex, will be joining us for this performance.

“We are honoured to welcome veterans from the Second World War to the West Cliff.

“They will be in the foyer before and after our performance and will be delighted if you stop and say hello and put some money in their collection buckets.”

Guests attending the performance will be able to take part in a meet-and-greet experience with numerous Second World War veterans.

It costs £5 to take part, which will be donated to the Royal British Legion, to support veterans suffering from PTSD.

Veterans taking part will be Harry Anderson, who was on the HMS Indefatigable in the Pacific during the war and is also the subject of a Channel 4 documentary, together with George Watton, who served on minesweepers in the north Atlantic, and Gladys Hall, who was with the ATS at Mildenhall.

There will also be Jim Goss, who was on HMS Enterprise at both Utah and Omaha Beaches.

He was also appeared on TV recently on the official D Day trip to France.

Tickets cost £21 and £19.50 for concessions.

For more details, call 01255 433344.