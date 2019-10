TOWN councillors have described a 1.2-metre-high wooden fence put up close to Frinton’s illustrious avenues as looking like a “stockade”.

Frinton and Walton Town Council has recommended retrospective plans for the panel fencing outside a home in Ferndale Road for refusal.

Frinton councillor Terry Allen said the fence looks like a “stockade” or “temporary fencing around a building site”.