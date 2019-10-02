COUNCIL planners in Tendring spent more than £400,000 on external legal advice over planning appeals in just two years.

A report that went before Tendring Council’s planning committee shows there were a total of 157 applications that went before a Government inspector after developers appealed against the authority’s decision to reject their plans.

The cost of external legal and technical support to defend the appeals was £152,647 in 2017/18 and £253,956 in 2018/19.

The report said: “The council will continue to carefully monitor the outcome of all appeal decisions to ensure that the council’s decisions are being defended thoroughly and that appropriate and defendable decisions are being made by committee and under delegated powers.

“To do otherwise may result in inappropriate development or costs awards being made against the council.”