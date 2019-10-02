TENDRING’S community policing team has taken part in a project warning youngsters about the dangers of knife crime.

Officers visited school and youth clubs last week to educate youngsters about the issue.

A spokesman added: “We have also set up our knife arch at key locations like the train station, clubs and bars.

“We have been to car boot sales to ensure compliance over the sale of knives.

“We have also conducted numerous knife sweeps within our towns and villages and conducted test purchases at local shops.”