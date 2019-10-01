A NEW self-service “portal” has been launched for residents to report issues to Tendring Council.

‘My Tendring’ allows residents to report matters to the authority at any time online.

During office hours residents without internet access can also get onto My Tendring by using one of the self-service kiosks at some council office receptions.

The council said that as well as putting all customer service systems in one place on the website for residents, My Tendring has also created efficiencies behind the scenes by streamlining processes.

Services already live include joining the garden waste service and checking bin collection days, while reporting missed bins, lost and stray dogs and some taxi licensing services are currently being tested and will be available soon.

Council tax and housing rent balances will be added in 2020.