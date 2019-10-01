THREE students have been praised for rushing to get help for a young boy who was hurt after running into a gatepost.

The boy was in the play area next to Clacton Leisure Centre, in Vista Road, when he ran into the post and cut open his head.

Three Year 7 students at the neighbouring Clacton County High School - Tiffany Ball, Leila Bennett and Tayla Beaver - were close by and ran to the leisure centre to fetch help.

A spokesman for the school said: “A first aider was able to treat the boy before calling an ambulance. The boy’s carer was grateful for the girls’ help.”