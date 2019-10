Heavy rain showers are on the way and the Met Office has issued a yellow warning across Essex.

The warning is in force for southern England and Wales on Tuesday.

Forecasters said there was a "small chance" of a disruption as a result of flooding.

Here is when you can expect the rain in Essex according to the Met Office.

Colchester

11am - 10% chance of rain

12pm - 50% chance of rain

1pm - 80% chance of rain

2pm - 90% chance of rain

3pm - 20% chance of rain

4pm - 20% chance of rain

5pm - 80% chance of rain

6pm - 40% chance of rain

7pm - 50% chance of rain

Braintree

11am - 50% chance of rain

12pm - 40% chance of rain

1pm - 80% chance of rain

2pm - 60% chance of rain

3pm - 60% chance of rain

4pm - 80% chance of rain

5pm - 90% chance of rain

6pm - 90% chance of rain

7pm - 60% chance of rain

Southend

11am - 10% chance of rain

12pm - 20% chance of rain

1pm - 80% chance of rain

2pm - 20% chance of rain

3pm - 10% chance of rain

4pm - 20% chance of rain

5pm - 60% chance of rain

6pm - 70% chance of rain

7pm - 60% chance of rain

Basildon

11am - 5% chance of rain

12pm - 80% chance of rain

1pm - 40% chance of rain

2pm - 50% chance of rain

3pm - 30% chance of rain

4pm - 40% chance of rain

5pm - 20% chance of rain

6pm - 50% chance of rain

7pm - 40% chance of rain

Maldon

11am - 10% chance of rain

12pm - 70% chance of rain

1pm - 90% chance of rain

2pm - 80% chance of rain

3pm - 50% chance of rain

4pm - 50% chance of rain

5pm - 80% chance of rain

6pm - 90% chance of rain

7pm - 90% chance of rain

Clacton

11am - 5% chance of rain

12pm - 10% chance of rain

1pm - 90% chance of rain

2pm - 90% chance of rain

3pm - 90% chance of rain

4pm - 50% chance of rain

5pm - 30% chance of rain

6pm - 80% chance of rain

7pm - 50% chance of rain

Harwich

11am - 10% chance of rain

12pm - 60% chance of rain

1pm - 80% chance of rain

2pm - 90% chance of rain

3pm - 90% chance of rain

4pm - 80% chance of rain

5pm - 20% chance of rain

6pm - 80% chance of rain

7pm - 90% chance of rain