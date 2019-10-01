A FEARLESS windsurfer who set off on an epic journey more than two years ago to promote environmental awareness has now completed his mammoth voyage.

Jono Dunnett, 45, from Clacton, started his record-breaking solo expedition along the coastlines of Western Europe in May 2017.

Beginning on the Norway-Russia border, the daredevil adventurer braved 20,000km worth of choppy waters and frostbite conditions as he passed through Sweden, Germany, Spain, Greece, Italy, France, Belgium and Turkey.

Along the way he stopped off in the countries he was sailing past, experiencing “the best kind of humanity” as kind locals fed and cared for him.

After more than 760 days of unaided surfing – during which he would sail for up to 14 hours without stopping – the explorer eventually left the unpredictable sea waves after arriving in Bulgaria.

Having completed the water-based leg of his odyssey, Mr Dunnett then set off on a 5,000km bike ride to Kirkenes – the town he had started his journey from more than two years ago.

Mr Dunnett finally crossed the finish line on Friday, having clocked up a staggering 25,000km worth of travel and smashing previous windsurfing records.

Speaking from Norway, Mr Dunnett said: “It has been quite a rollercoaster and it is an emotional time, I guess, because it has been two and a half years of living a certain way of life and now that chapter has ended.

“I feel ready to stop now though and keep my feet in the same place for a while – there is a sense of closure because I have got back to where it all started.

“Physically I feel fine, and it is a healthy way of life with lots of exercise - I was even considering biking back to England.

“But I have decided to just book a flight home now - I think it is the right time to call it a day.”

In 2015, Mr Dunnett, who spent his childhood sailing with Clacton’s Gunfleet Sailing

Club, became the first person

to windsurf around Britain alone.

But aside from the much longer period of time spent out at sea and having to consistently battle strong winds, this self-set challenge wasn’t as mentally hindering as his previous excursion.

He said: “Mentally, around Britain it was much harder because I was still quite a novice with regards to open ocean windsurfing.

“When there were traumatic days, it took me quite a while to get over them.

“But if I had similar days on this journey, where I was out of my comfort zone, I was mentally a lot stronger and could get through them.”

In addition to using the continental mission as an opportunity to push his limits, the windsurfer also wanted to make people aware of the damage being done to the environment.

Along the voyage Mr Dunnett came into contact with some of nature’s finest and most mesmerising animals, such as dolphins, whales and starfish and has even manage to raise some funds for the World Wildlife Trust.

But he has also witnessed, first-hand, plastic pollution clogging up coastlines and the devastating impact civilisation’s actions is having on the planet and eco-systems.

He said: “It was an eye-opening experience because plastic pollution is very much the centre of attention.

“But what I noticed more was just how much humans have

totally dominated all of nature.

“That was one of the reasons I wanted to do this, to make people aware that the world is

not an infinite resource and we can use it all up – and we have done.

“But a lot of people have been following my blog, which is great, so hopefully there will be a snowball effect.”

To donate to Jono’s fundraiser or to find out more about his journey visit windsurfroundeurope.eu.