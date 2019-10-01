A NEW street cleaning machine has hit Tendring’s town centres.

The deep cleaner lifts dirt off pavements and will be used by Tendring Council to tackle grime in busy areas.

The machine cost about £40,000 and is capable of using chemicals, but the council decided to use the steam function as much as possible to maintain a healthy environment.

Neil Stock, leader of the council, said the machine had an immediate impact on the look of Clacton town centre.

He said: “It is easy to see where the machine has been used and the contrast between cleaned and uncleaned pavements is striking.

“Owning our own machine means this is no short-term fix though, as we can continue to revisit areas and make sure that after an initial clean, we keep on top of this issue.”

Tendring Council’s cabinet has also agreed to spend £250,000 from its regeneration budget to support the delivery of short-term projects in the town.

The new ‘vision’ for Clacton is aimed at making the resort more suitable for residents, visitors and as a place to work.