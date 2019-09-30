A weather warning for heavy rain showers has been issued for Essex.

The Met Office has put the yellow warning in force for southern England and Wales on Tuesday.

Forecasters said there was a "small chance" of a disruption as a result of flooding.

The warning said: "Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

"Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

"There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life "There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads.

"There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses."