A flood alert has been issued for a large part of the Essex coast.

The alert, via the flood information service, is in force from Clacton to Maldon and includes the Colne and Blackwater estuaries.

There is a possibility of some minor flooding to coastal roads and footpaths between 12.30pm and 2.30pm today.

The message said: "Tides are expected to be higher than usual due to high spring tides and a small surge.

"Clacton Promenade, Lee-over-Sands and Brightlingsea sea front may see some wave overtopping and spray.

"The Strood at Mersea Island, Coast Road and car parks on the front at West Mersea, and the Hythe and Promenade at Maldon may be flooded.

"Take care on coastal roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. We will continue to monitor the situation and will reissue this message for any subsequent tides if required."

To read more click here.