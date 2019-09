POLICE are searching for a man wanted on recall to prison.

Michael Irving, 22, has breached a suspended sentence order. As well as his real know, Irving is also known as Tiger, Mickey or Hallet.

He is 5ft 8ins tall and of a medium build and was last known to be living in Muswell Hill area of London.

Irving has links to the Colchester and Tendring areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.