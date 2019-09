SENTIMENTAL jewellery was stolen in a burglary.

Gold chains, bracelets and diamond and pearl earrings were stolen from the house in Colchester Road, Little Bentley. The home was broken into on September 10 between 7.30am and 4.30pm.

A gold Irish Setter brooch and pendants were also taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/145230/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.