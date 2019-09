BURGLARS stole cash after forcing their way into a house.

The raiders got into the home in Vincent Road, Clacton, in the early hours of last Sunday.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious or has CCTV of the area should call Clacton CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/151684/19.

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.