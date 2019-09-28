A TEENAGER was among a string of people arrested after a string of warrants were executed.

The 17-year-old was arrested on suspicion of a robbery in Clacton and has been released under investigation.

In total 13 people were brought in by by police during the co-ordinated operation on Thursday.

Assistant Chief Constable Paul Wells said: “We executed a number of successful warrants around this time last month, with 11 people arrested that day, and we wanted to continue building on that momentum with a further 13 arrested yesterday.

“The day is part of Op Sceptre Essex, which is a targeted crackdown on knife crime, and has been extended thanks to Home Office funding.

“In total 12 addresses have been searched and 24 people have been arrested in just a month – with the focus being on subjects linked to violent crime in the county.

“Our officers through their work also spoke to a number of vulnerable people who could potentially be taken advantage of or manipulated by people looking to deal drugs in our communities.

“These warrants send a clear message – if you deal drugs, carry out crime or fail to turn up at court – it’s only a matter of time until we knock on your door.”