A WOMAN was shoved to the floor at a holiday park.

Police are investigating after the reported assault on a woman in her 40s.

She was said to have been attacked at the Beach Holiday Park in Beach Road, St Osyth, at 10pm on Tuesday.

A 32 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on bail until 16 October.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any footage should 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/153189/19 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.