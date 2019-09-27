Police are investigating following an assault in St Osyth.

Essex Police received reports that a woman in her 40s was pushed to the floor at the Beach Holiday Park in Beach Road at around 10pm on Tuesday 24 September.

A 32 year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and has been released on bail until 16 October.

We are appealing for witnesses and need anyone who saw what happened or has any footage or any other information to contact us on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/153189/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.