A WEDDING dress shop has featured in a popular TV series where the groom is left in charge of planning his bride’s big day.

Serenity Brides in Colchester hosted production crews from E4’s Don’t Tell the Bride, in an episode featuring bride Latrice and groom Richard, from Walton.

Lyndsey Green, who is the sales manager at the bridal shop in Short Wyre Street, said it was a great experience.

She said: “We brought Latrice in with her bridal party.

“She chose a lovely lace, long-sleeved, a-line high neck gown, it wasn’t far from the groom’s choice.

“We have got a big stage in the shop, so it looked really good on TV.”

However, the dress, which would have cost £1,350, could only be a dream for Latrice as her husband-to-be’s choice was final.

In the show, Richard takes over the reins for planning the wedding day - regardless of fiancee Latrice’s preferences.

Latrice said: “It’s weird how you have this vision for so long and you come in and look at dresses and it completely changes.”

She said she “felt like royalty” in the glitzy gown found for her by Serenity Brides and said her bridal party also approved.

However, it was not to be.

Being from Walton, Richard decided to stay closer to home to find the perfect dress and instead chose one from Amazing Grace in the seaside town’s High Street.

His choice was for a similar dress, with a lacy top, and despite Latrice’s early reservations, she fell in love with it.

The hen party, however, was a flop as Richard planned a night out in their home town.

And Latrice had had her sights on the picturesque surroundings of Gosfield Hall, but Richard had his heart set on a railway-themed wedding

The ceremony took place on board a locomotive – for £1,900.

Serenity Brides ran a competition to see who could guess what style of dress Latrice would choose.

The winner was offered £250 off their wedding dress.

The show was originally aired on Sunday, September 15, but can be watched on demand on All4.