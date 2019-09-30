A FOOTBALLER who suffered a horrific broken leg wants more support for self-employed workers who injure themselves while playing sport.

Jack Harmon, 25, plays for St Osyth Football Club and broke his right leg following an accidental clash during a cup game earlier this month.

The talented footballer was given pain relief on the pitch with gas and air before being taken to West Suffolk hospital for further treatment and an operation.

Mr Harmon said: “It was no-one’s fault and it was a pure accident.

“I was trying to clear a cross that was coming in when our centre back and their striker got in the way.

“I can’t praise the ambulance crew and the hospital staff enough; they were amazing and were so fast at making sure I was as comfortable as possible.”

Jack, a self-employed builder, now has a metal rod and pins in his leg and won’t be fully back on his feet for at least ten weeks, meaning his income has completed stopped.

And because Jack wasn’t injured while working, he isn’t eligible for any type of Government grant to tie him over until he is fit again.

Essex and Suffolk Border League, which St Osyth Football Club is a part of, has now launched a fundraising effort to raise £1,500 for Jack to use while he is out of action.

Mr Harmon said: “I can’t believe the support and donations I have received – it is amazing, and I am so overwhelmed.

“The football community has shown so much love and support – I never expected anything like this.

“If it wasn’t for the Essex and Suffolk Boarder League, though, none of this would have happened.

“They have supported me so much and have shown how much they really care.

“I hope it helps to start something for self-employed players who suffer horrific injuries because I won’t be the last person.”

To donate visit gofundme.com/f/self-employed-injured-esbl-player-with-broken-leg.