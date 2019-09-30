HUNDREDS of local jobs will be available at Tendring's annual Jobs and Career Fair next Tuesday.

The event, at the Princes Theatre, Clacton, organised by Tendring Council and the Department for Work and Pensions, will around 55 organisations will be recruiting in the main hall from 10am to 4pm.

There will also be a special ‘hands on’ activities area inside the skills marquee outside will allow visitors to shake, make and bake, to try jobs including bricklaying, carpentry and marine rigging before they apply.

Visitors interested in roles within the military and emergency services will be able to look inside a real army vehicle, an ambulance and a fire engine on the day, giving people the opportunity to experience what happens in an emergency.

People can feel the weight of a firefighter’s breathing apparatus and see some of the kit used in the event of a road crash or a flood.

Driving interest in the main hall will be Nova Training who will be doing a ‘pit stop’ challenge, as well as providing information about their range of apprenticeships and training programmes. Other vehicles to inspect and explore on the day include the ALM Training Services vehicle, and Hedingham’s open top bus.

Activities to try in the skills marquee include a hand massage provided by LifeHouse Spa and Hotel, while the Edge Hotel School brings mock cocktail making and napkin folding.

Mary Newton, cabinet member for business, said: “We want to make this event interactive, interesting and fun for everyone.

“With so much to do on the day, it will be enjoyable for job seekers, their families and people who just want to find out a little bit more about the jobs available in Tendring.”

Free shuttle buses run to the event from Jaywick Sands and Harwich and Dovercourt.

To reserve your place on the Harwich and Dovercourt shuttle bus, which runs from the Harwich Jobcentre, call 01255 206724. For a place on the Jaywick Sands bus, call 01255 234129.