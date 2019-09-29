On reading a letter in the Gazette, with all the committees’ wonderful ideas in the ‘New Clacton’s’ way of life, I’d like to add a few of my own and I am sure there will be others in agreement.

I have lived here since 1952 when Clacton was in its heyday.

A really lovely and lively town and more importantly, crime free.

It was safe to walkabout, with lots of shops and the residents were not ashamed to say that they live in Clacton.

One thing we really need is some decent shops.

Now we have the supermarkets which I know are useful, especially if you have a car, but we don’t have any real food shops in Pier Avenue and Station Road, like in the old days.

I know we had Marks and Spencer, sadly missed as well as Woolworths and the Co-op which is now QD.

You now have to go further afield for lovely clothes shops.

When we get an empty shop in the town, its now replaced by yet another tattooist, nail salon and cafe.

Walking further afield for ‘proper shopping’ can be tough for many people.

There must be some keen shopkeepers willing to fill the gap.

Take the bull by the horns, give a friendly and efficient service and the customers will come moving in.

Joyce Thurston

Westcliff Court, Clacton