CHANGES to health services in Clacton will come into force next month following a hard-fought campaign to save the town’s minor injuries units.

The future of the units at Clacton Hospital and the Fryatt Hospital, in Dovercourt, were put in doubt in 2018 when the services were reviewed.

NHS commissioning bosses had wanted to reshape the services due to funding cuts – and one option would have seen both units closed.

Protest marches against the cuts were held and health bosses eventually decided to keep the units open.

The units have now been rebranded as “urgent treatment centres” – open from 8am to 8pm in Clacton and from 9am to 5pm in Dovercourt.

The name-change comes into effect on October 1.

The North East Essex Clinical Commissioning Group said centres will be equipped to assess and treat many of the common ailments for which people attend Colchester Hospital’s Emergency Department.

Those who are seriously ill or in need of emergency care will still be treated at Colchester’s A&E.

The urgent treatment centres will not provide walk-in blood test services, which will need to be accessed via GPs.

Ed Garratt, accountable officer for the clinical commissioning group, said: “Thank you to everyone who participated in our public engagement sessions about urgent healthcare services in Colchester and Tendring. We’ve listened to your feedback and this has shaped the design of services across north east Essex, bringing all urgent care together with urgent treatment centres at Colchester Hospital, Clacton Hospital and Fryatt Hospital.

“We’re asking you to please call 111 for advice in the first instance if you require urgent treatment for minor injuries or illnesses so that you can be directed to the correct service for your needs.

“Our health system is working together to ensure that you can access the right care, in the right place, at the right time.”

Specialist staff at Urgent Treatment Centres will able to treat minor injuries, including broken limbs, strains and sprains, cuts and grazes, bites and stings, scalds and burns and minor head injuries.

Minor urgent illnesses include ear, throat or skin infections, or the exacerbation of long-term health problems.

People will also be able to access care at the Urgent Treatment Centre based at Colchester Hospital.