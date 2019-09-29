AS our Remain-dominated Parliament continues to disgrace itself I’ve been busy battling for Brexit.

I used a speech in the European Parliament to tell the EU they can forget about the UK handing over £39billion. As far as I’m concerned, they can go whistle.

The EU are currently budgeting for the UK to hand over billions towards their 2020 budget despite us having voted out in 2016. I told them straight that the 17.4 million who voted for Brexit would be angry that this was even being suggested.

They are even trying to hook the UK for billions after a No Deal.

My Brexit Party colleagues and I aren’t having any of it and we’ve been making that point directly to the EU.

Whilst MPs get bogged down in petty party political point scoring, I‘m cracking on with fighting on behalf of the pro-Leave majority.

Michael Heaver, Brexit Party MEP