RESIDENTS have defended a seaside village after it was named as the most deprived neighbourhood in the country for the third time in ten years.

In a report published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government Jaywick topped a list of the most rundown small areas in the UK.

The data compared the quality of income, employment and crime rates, living environments, education, health and housing in 32,844 towns and villages.

Having also been named as the most debilitated neighbourhood in 2010 and 2015, the once crowded seaside resort’s inclusion in the findings marks its third time at the top.

Danny Sloggett moved to Jaywick from Clacton when he was 11 and now runs the Jaywick Sands Happy Club alongside councillor Dan Casey, Jill Elkins and Donna Mimms.

The youth club for adults, which meets on the first Thursday of every month at the St Christopher Church, provides a chance for residents to raise issues and socialise.

Danny said the Government report doesn’t truly reflect what the seaside village is really about.

He said: “Most deprived in Britain? Costa Del Jaywick is the happiest place on Earth.

“It isn’t the most deprived place; it is just the most forgotten and I will continue to work until Jaywick gets the respect and opportunities it deserves.

“Jaywick is the loveliest place and I would rather be here than in Bangkok or London.

“There is a great community spirit and we all stick together, because together we stand, but divided we fall.”

A new road in Jaywick

Simone Walker, 26, grew up in Jaywick before moving eight years ago. But after a short while away, she returned to the village and says her three-year-old son is now the happiest he has ever been.

She said: “I just missed it so much. I love living and working in Jaywick, it is brilliant and overall it really is a great place.

“I always see happy and friendly people walking about and I am proud to call it home.

“The council has made all the roads better, so I am surprised that it has topped the list again.

“I just think it is a disgrace when it gets targeted in a negative way – I hate it.”

Nigel Whitehouse echoed Simone's views that Jaywick gets a bad rap and again praised the village's community and residents.

Mr Whitehouse said: "The people around here are amazing and help one another - which is something I don’t see in every town.

"If I say good morning I will get an answer and everyone chats away.

"This is not about the people, it’s about the governments ignoring this area."

Jaywick has been named the most deprived village in Britain - but some residents disagree

Clacton MP Giles Watling said he was disappointed Jaywick had been labelled as the most deprived ward in the country but pledged to better engage with the neighbourhood’s tight-knit community.

He also believes it has the capability to once again excel as a bustling village.

Mr Watling said: “We need to engage with and better support the population there. Further investment is planned and as always I could not be any more enthusiastic and optimistic about Jaywick and its future.

“The people have a lot to offer. I truly want to see the area thrive.”