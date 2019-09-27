THE High Sheriff of Essex is offering grants to organisations to help tackle crime.

Voluntary and community organisations are invited to apply for a grant from the High Sheriffs’ Fund.

Grants of up to £5,000 are available from the fund, which was established to recognise community initiatives that address crime, community safety and anti-social behaviour.

It is managed by the independent charitable trust Essex Community Foundation (ECF).

High Sheriff of Essex James Bettley said: “The historic role of the High Sheriff is to promote law and order, and it also now encompasses encouraging and thanking those who work to ensure the safety of the residents of Essex and to improve the quality of their lives.

“There are an extraordinary number of voluntary and non-profit organisations working at the heart of our communities, and this is an opportunity for them to receive the recognition and support that they deserve.”

An independent panel of judges, chaired by the High Sheriff and including past High Sheriffs, will review the applications and allocate the awards which will be presented at a special ceremony in March 2020.

Caroline Taylor, chief executive of ECF said: “ECF is delighted to work with successive High Sheriffs, helping them to direct funding where it is most needed and tackle important issues at a local level.

"The grants team are on hand to speak with voluntary organisations about their work."

For more information and to apply, visit www.essexcommunityfoundation.org.uk.

ECF will be holding a Phone-In Funding Surgery on November 5 from 10am to noon to speak with potential applicants about their work.

To take part call the grants team on 01245 356018.