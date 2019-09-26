A MASSIVE gas explosion at a bungalow in Clacton was caused accidental, an investigation has found.

Emergency services, including firefighters, paramedics and police, were called to the home of the widow, aged in her 80s, in Hawthorn Road shortly before 6.30am on Monday.

The elderly lady, named locally as Nellie, was pulled to safety by blacksmith Paul Stow, 50, who lives across the road from the scene, and his brother-in-law Ian Rodman, 50.

She was taken to Colchester Hospital for treatment after she was injured in the explosion, although it is not believed that she was seriously hurt.

The spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: “An elderly lady, who was in the bungalow at the time of the incident, had been rescued by neighbours.

"Due to concerns regarding the structural integrity of the building, firefighters requested the support of Urban Search and Rescue teams.

"Gas engineers were also requested to attend to investigate the source of gas.

"Following an investigation, we believe the gas was ignited accidentally and do not believe this incident to be suspicious."

The explosion has left the roof of the privately-owned house contorted and debris, including roof tiles and glass, littered the front garden.