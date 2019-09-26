A NEW website has been launched to answer questions about the future of Essex libraries.

In July Essex County Council decided none of the county’s 25 libraries will close during the next five years.

Instead, supporting groups and organisations plan to set up community-run libraries.

All groups who are interested in running a community library will receive a detailed information pack next month.

However campaigners are encouraging groups to withdraw expressions of interest, saying volunteer-led libraries are not viable.

In the meantime, the new website will answer the frequently asked questions which have come forward since the summer.

Susan Barker, libraries boss at the county council, said: “The new webpage will be updated regularly with answers to key questions and concerns as well as providing any new information and updates.

“We recognise there are challenges in setting up a community-run library, and our team will be there every step of the way helping these individuals and groups to make a real difference in their local communities.

“We’ve started to deliver the new strategy but it will take some time to develop. We will be transparent with residents as and when developments take place. These will also be posted on the website.

“Again, I want to reassure residents of our commitment to protect the future of local library services. Every library in Essex will stay open.”

Visit libraries.essex.gov.uk/libraries-consultation/community-library-services/