BUSINESSES across Tendring are being invited to join a former Jaywick market trader turned coffee connoisseur as he spills the beans on his success.

Scott Russell, founder of Paddy & Scott’s Coffee, will be at the launch of the Tendring4Growth business week.

The week includes a programme of events, exhibitions and awards celebrating business in the district.

The initiative, run by Tendring Council launches, will start with a business breakfast at Armstrongs at Clacton Pavilion on Monday, September 30, at 8am.

Scott will be the guest speaker and will talk about going from humble beginnings at Jaywick Market to an inspirational business leader.

Scott's winning formula as an entrepreneur with a social conscience has led him to be one of country’s top 100 influential business leaders.

His inspirational talk 'Fuelling Ambition' will see him spill the beans on how he has created a successful business.

Tendring Council said he can help entrepreneurs realise their potential by sharing some of the secrets to his success, and the event will provide insight into running a successful company.

Scott has won the regional Business Person of the Year award and is the driving force in making Paddy & Scott’s one of the UK’s top independent coffee brands.

After being championed by the Prime Minister’s Enterprise Advisor Lord Young and ex-Tesco chief executive Sir Terry Leahy, in 2017 Scott was named as one of the country’s top 100 influential business leaders.

Scott said: “Essex is an entrepreneurial county which has given me a brilliant grounding in how to grow a business.

"I learnt how to trade, to sell and to market a product here.

“The skills I developed on my parents’ stall at Jaywick Sands Market gave me a great start in business

" I love meeting entrepreneurs - they are energetic, resilient and most importantly they don’t give up.

“I look forward to networking with and meeting local businesses at this event.”

Mary Newton, cabinet member for business and economic growth, added: “Scott is proof that with determination you can achieve your business ambitions.

"We support local businesses and entrepreneurs to succeed and fulfil their potential.

“Whatever your background there are opportunities out there for everyone.

"nyone interested in setting up or growing a business please join us at this unique launch event.”

Spaces for the free talk are limited, so book in advance at tendringdc.gov.uk/tendring4growth.