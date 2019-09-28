AN angry resident has urged the council to take action over an accident-prone junction in Clacton instead of “waiting for somebody to be killed.”

Mr Ian Pearson lives in Skelmersdale Road and since his retirement four years ago has regularly seen and heard speeding vehicles experience near-misses and more serious collisions.

The half a mile stretch of road leads to and from the train station, but Mr Pearson says the most problematic area is the junction which connects the street to Vista Road.

Last week, for example, Mr Pearson captured the aftermath of a crash outside his house involving a taxi and a silver Vauxhall after hearing a “loud bang.”

The front wall of his property has even been knocked down six times as a result of some of the devastating accidents, but nothing has been done to prevent further crashes.

Mr Pearson said: “We regularly have near misses outside our house and I have heard most of them because I hear the screech of brakes – this time I just heard a loud bang

“This is a major road for those living in the east of Clacton and speed is definitely a contribution to the accidents.

“But all are caused by the drivers crossing over the junction without due care – the speed of the approaching cars does also contribute to the intensity of the crash.”

Mr Pearson now wants to see Essex County Council make serious changes to the junction and Skelmersdale Road before a more fatal accident occurs.

He said: “It is quite noticeable that cars going more than 30mph do the most damage.

“The amount of traffic that uses this road does warrant it being upgraded and I would like to see a raised junction, or a speed table installed.

“It’s crazy waiting for somebody to be killed before something happens.”

Essex County Council have been contacted for comment.