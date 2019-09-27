A CLEANING supplies shop in Clacton will remain open despite previously saying it would close following a proposed increase in rent.

The Trade Counter, in Old Road, moved into its current premises three years ago, and supplies equipment and products for local schools and businesses.

But owners were recently told by the landlord that they would have to pay more and they decided not to renew their contract.

Manager Marilyn Robinson said she accepted her company would have to relocate and even considered working out of her garage to keep the business going.

But the shop has now announced that it will remain open.

Owner Marylin Robinson said: “We were really feeling ill about it and it was just a worry – we even had a let sign outside.

“We would have survived if we had to move on, but we would have had to increase our prices because we wouldn’t have been able to buy in bulk if we didn’t have the space for all the products.

“It would have had a big impact on the local schools, businesses and spas which we support and supply, but thankfully it is all good now.”