A TREE has been planted on a beloved green in memory of a village stalwart, who died earlier this year aged 100.

Harold Wagstaff, an almost lifelong resident of Little Clacton, passed away on March 28, just two months shy of his 101st birthday.

Mr Wagstaff was a keen wildlife conservationist and was a driving force in creation of the Millennium Meadow, opposite his home in Elm Road.

The former soldier and upholsterer was born on May 28, 1918, in Great Bentley, where he grew up with his four land army sisters.

Mr Wagstaff joined the army during the Second World War, following which he became an upholsterer in Frinton.

Former councillor and friend Peter Balbirnie said a sweet chestnut tree has now been planted at the green in memory of Mr Wagstaff.

"His relative from New Zealand came over for it - it was a lovely occasion," he said.

"Angela Barlow carried out a service and Bonnie Hill, the Deputy Lieutenants of Essex, attended alongside the Millennium Green committee.

"Harold was a wonderful man and a lifelong Little Clacton resident

"He loved the green and kept an eye on it – he planted hundreds of bulbs.

"It was a fitting tribute to plant a tree in his memory."

Alongside his love for the green, Mr Wagstaff raised more than £35,000 for the Little Haven Children’s Hospice and the Essex Wildlife Trust.