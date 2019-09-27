YOUNG activists gathered alongside climate change campaigners in Clacton town centre in a bid to raise awareness of the ecological damage impacting the planet.

Students from schools from across the town and children concerned over the future of the environment joined forces with Extinction Rebellion to protest the lack of action being taken to combat climate change.

The campaigners’ efforts were part of the Clacton Climate Strike meet-up, which itself was in association with the YouthStrike4Combat and UK Student Climate Network movements.

The youngsters gathered at Clacton Town Square on Friday to make their voices heard.

The protests attracted up to 350,000 people throughout the UK who raised their placards and chanted their message.

Chris Southall, a member of Clacton’s Extinction Rebellion group, said: “Generally there was an interested response.

“We were there supporting the kids from schools and colleges and it was really nice to see them there.

“Some of the young ones really got into it and were even more enthusiastic than the older campaigners.”

A climate talk will be held at Clacton’s Royal Hotel tomorrow at 11am.