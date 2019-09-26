THE heady days of heartthrob boy bands may be over, but a tribute to one of the planet’s most successful pop groups is keeping the hysteria as high-pitched as ever.

Rule The World, an award-winning homage to Take That, is embarking on its 12th year of touring and will be bringing the band’s biggest hits to stages across the nation.

One of the highly-praised group’s stop-offs is at the Princes Theatre next Sunday evening, giving lovers of choreographed dance moves and belting ballads the chance to experience a show which has even been lauded by Gary Barlow himself.

The strikingly similar cast, which held its own when it appeared alongside the ‘real’ Take That on The Graham Norton show, will perform mirror-image renditions of the band’s extensive back catalogue.

Musical highlights such as Back For Good, Relight My Fire and A Million Love Songs, all of which sound-tracked an era in popular music, will all feature, as well newer tracks like Shine, Greatest Day and The Flood.

Fans of Robbie Williams’ stratospheric solo days will also be in for a treat when the concert also delves into his career for a crowd-pleasing boogie to Rock DJ and Let Me Entertain You.

The concert won’t only feature spot-on covers of Take That songs and iconic outfits - it will also emulate the celebrated group’s biggest arena shows down to the tiniest details.

Take That’s 25-year stint in the industry has seen them dominate chart countdowns with everything from party anthems and dancefloor fillers, to more sombre and subtle offerings.

Their varied songbook has amassed a loyal following of fans of all nationalities and ages and across the UK alone the band has shifted more than 14 million albums and 11 million singles.

Rule The World will take place at the Prince Theatre in Station Road next Sunday, October 6 from 7.30pm.

Standard tickets cost £25 and concessions cost £22 and both will incur a £3 booking fee.

For more information or to book tickets visit princestheatre.co.uk.

To find out more about the Rule The World Show and its other upcoming tour dates head to facebook.com/ruletheworldact.