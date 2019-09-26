A COUPLE who met at a hotel more than 60 years ago and became town stalwarts will celebrate a landmark anniversary today.

Brian Baines, 85, and his wife Joan, 83, fell in love shortly after catching each other’s eyes during an evening dance at the Melrose Hotel in Marine Parade East, Clacton, back in 1955.

Joan, who was born in Dagenham, moved to Clacton with her family two years later, before marrying local boy Brian in a ceremony held at the Baptist Church in Pier Avenue in 1959.

Following the wedding, the pair, who have five grandchildren and five great grandchildren, enjoyed their honeymoon in Torquay.

Brian worked for his late father’s family greengrocery shop in St Osyth Road while Joan stayed at home to look after their three children Paul, David and Helen.

The married couple have both now retired, but Brian, a keen tennis player in his younger days, still likes to catch the teams at the Brotherhood Hall, while Joan is an avid photographer and well-known in the Clacton Camera Club.

They still enjoy going out for meals together at restaurants and often visit The Salvation Army.

On Thursday, the couple will celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

Daughter Helen Baines suggested her parents’ long-lasting relationship was down to their ability to both overcome adversities and enjoy high-points of married life as a complete partnership.

Ms Baines said: “The whole family congratulates them both on this big achievement.

“I would guess the secret of a long lasting marriage is the commitment they made to each other in those days when they took their wedding vows and sticking by each other through the good times and the bad times over the years.

“We, as a family, feel privileged to still have our parents and are proud to be able to celebrate such a milestone with them.”