SHOCKING footage has emerged showing the moment impatient drivers mounted a kerb before driving along the pavement to get out of roadwork congestion.

Temporary three-way traffic lights were installed in St John’s Road in Great Clacton, next to the Thai Vintage restaurant and Reg’s Fish and Kebab shop, as well at the North Road junction.

They are needed to control traffic while emergency repairs are carried out by Anglian Water on a collapsed sewer.

As a result of one of the traffic lights being positioned near the small roundabout outside the Ship Inn pub, congestion can often build up as drivers can’t always exit the roundabout.

Three short-tempered drivers have now been caught on camera mounting the kerb next to a bus stop while pedestrians were waiting.

In the footage, seen by the Gazette, a white Ford and a dark grey Vauxhall drive up and along a footpath in order to get past a bus caught at the roundabout.

A silver van then follows suit, again, driving on the pavement, but this time coming half a metre away from a resident pushing a pram.

Ward councillor Mark Stephenson condemned the careless drivers.

Mr Stephenson said: “Firstly I’d like to say that this is caused by the temporary repairs of the collapsed sewer and is not an every day occurrence.

“That said, it is illegal to drive on the pavement and people are willing to take unnecessary risks with potentially disastrous consequences.

“I ask drivers to show a little bit of patience and respectfully ask that drivers do not block the roundabout whilst these temporary roadworks are in place.”

St John’s Road has been plagued with problems in recent years and over the August bank holiday weekend suffered a second sinkhole in as many months.

This also isn’t the first time an underground sewer in St John’s Road has had to be repaired following a collapse.

It is currently unknown when the fix will be finished but Anglian Water has apologised for any inconvenience caused.

A spokesman said: “Our teams are currently working to repair a damaged sewer pipe on St John’s Road, which has also caused some subsidence to the road surface.

“Three-way lights are currently in place to allow our teams to complete these repairs safely on what is a busy road in the area.

“Once the hole has been excavated our teams can properly assess the damage we’ll be able to give a better estimate of how long the repair will take.

“We are sorry for any disruption this might cause, and we’d like to thank residents for their patience while we complete this work.”