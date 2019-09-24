A VETS has issued a warning to rabbit owners after having a confirmed case of a highly infectious disease.

Highcliff Veterinary Practice, in Brantham, has had a confirmed case of Rabbit Viral Haemorrhagic Disease strain two.

The disease is a highly infectious and often fatal disease that affects wild and domestic rabbits.

Symptoms include anorexia, dullness and lethargy that lead to rapid deterioration over a period of one to two days.

There may be no external signs of blood loss.

Highcliff Veterinary Practice issued the urgent message on its Facebook page today *Tuesday, Sept 24*.

It said: "We had to post about this last year and unfortunately we have had more cases confirmed this year.

"This disease is fatal so we are urging all rabbit owners (even indoor rabbits) to vaccinate against it.

"It can be given to rabbits over ten weeks of age and full protection is reached after seven days."

Call the surgery to book an appointment on 01206 391511.

For more information, visit the Rabbit Welfare website rabbitwelfare.co.uk.