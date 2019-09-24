A PROUD wife has spoken of the moment her brave husband rushed into a burning bungalow to save an elderly neighbour following a gas explosion.

Firefighters, paramedics and police were called to the home of the widow, who is aged in her eighties, in Hawthorne Road, Clacton, shortly before 6.30am yesterday.

The elderly woman, named locally as Nellie, was pulled to safety by blacksmith Paul Stow, 50, who lives across the road from the pensioner’s bungalow, and his brother-in-law Ian Rodman, 50.

She was taken to hospital for treatment but it is not believed she suffered any serious injuries.

Paul’s wife Clare, 49, said: “We were getting the kids ready for school when there was a massive blast.

“It felt like the whole house shook.

“My brother-in-law is visiting from Thailand and is staying with us, so he shot upstairs to check on my daughter who wasn’t up yet.

“My husband then ran straight outside, followed by Ian, and shouted back to me to call the fire brigade and ambulance.

“There was still a fire inside the property and debris was all over the place – there was a window in the road. There was a dreadful smell of gas, but they both just ran straight in saved the old girl.

“They had to pull wood and bricks out the way to grab her.

“She was standing on glass and had no slippers on - she must have just got out of bed.

“Paul scooped her up and passed her over to my brother, who took her down the street to other neighbours, who came out with cardigans and blankets.

“She was a bit disorientated, but otherwise appeared to be all right. She was incredibly lucky.”

Mrs Stow said she was proud of her husband and brother for their brave action.

She said: “They were in a little bit of shock after coming out, but the adrenalin had just kicked in when they went in,” she said.

“I’m so proud of Paul and Ian, but a little bit cross in hindsight. They put their lives on the line but it all worked out well.”

“They then went off to work like nothing happened.”

Dad-of-three Paul, who runs Stow Forge Ornamental Blacksmiths in Beaumont, was also praised by neighbour Jean Smith, who lives next door to the house which exploded.

She said: “The gas man came to check my place and luckily there appears to be no damage to my property except for a few fences.

“I don’t remember feeling my bungalow shake so he thinks the blast must have gone the other way, which is lucky or I might not be here.

“Everyone kept the lady warm, but Paul and Ian were so brave to go in there.

“She was shaken up, so we had her on the floor and covered her up. The first paramedic arrived within four minutes and by then she was able to stand up.”

“The police and fire service just cleared everyone back and the fire was put out relatively quickly.”

The explosion left the roof of the house contorted and debris, including roof tiles and glass, littered the front garden.

A spokesman for Essex Fire Service said four crews from Clacton, Weeley and Colchester were called to the scene, along with an aerial ladder platform and the Urban Search and Rescue team. He added: “Crews confirmed that a small fire was burning following a gas explosion within the property.

“An elderly lady, who was in the bungalow at the time of the incident, had been rescued by neighbours and was in the care of the ambulance service.

“Due to concerns regarding the structural integrity of the building, firefighters requested the support of Urban Search and Rescue teams.”

“An aerial ladder platform was also called to allow crews to inspect the roof.

“Gas engineers were also requested to attend to investigate the source of gas.”

Firefighters left the scene at 8.54am in the care of the gas board and a structural engineer. An investigation into explosion will take place yesterday.

The ambulance service also sent three ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.A spokesman said the woman sustained injuries, which were not disclosed, and was taken to Colchester Hospital.