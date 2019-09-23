This is the hilarious moment former England captain Alastair Cook shows he's still competitive... by throwing his hat on the floor in anger during a village cricket match.

Cook, the fifth highest test run scorer of all time, was filmed showing his frustration in a match against amateur players on a pitch in a tiny village of just 700 people.

The clip shows the Essex player, from Wickham Bishops, near Maldon, bowling for Bedfordshire Farmers Village Cricket Club against Soulbury Village Cricket Club on Saturday September 14.

The prolific batsman - and farmer - displays an outburst of frustration after the batsman he was facing scoops a ball he bowled to a fielder - who dropped the ball.

The dropped catch meant Cook, who retired as an England player in September last year but still plays in the County Championship, failed to claim the batsman’s wicket.

And he couldn’t help but show his anger at the fielder’s error.

His outburst was caught on camera by former Eaton Bray village cricket Lee Gauntlett, 35, who said his behaviour shows how much Cook “loves the game”.

Merchandiser Lee, from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, said: “It was met by a lot of laughs and moans when the ball was dropped.

“He flings his hat on the floor in jovial despair. I was just lucky enough to catch it on camera.

“It just shows how much he loves to play cricket. He absolutely loves the game and clearly just loves to play with his mates.

“He is one of the greatest cricketers of all time but loves village cricket too. It’s great to see and it was great to be there to see him play.”

Lee is a former Eaton Bray VCC player and was at Soulbury by mistake - after confusion within the club led to Eaton Bray turning up to a match against Soulbury a day early.

Having made the trip Lee, who now helps to run the club’s social media accounts, decided to stick around to watch Cook take part in the match.

The pro went on to take two wickets during his bowling spell and scored a solitary five runs after the change of innings.

Cook was also on the losing end of the tie and Soulbury went on to record a historic victory against the cricketing legend’s outfit.

Lee added: “Village cricket is where it all started for him. It’s in line with the spirit of the sport.

“It’s not something you’d see footballers do.

“For us as village players it’s amazing to see one of the greatest players of all time turn out to play village cricket.”