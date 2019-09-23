A GAS explosion has destroyed parts of a property in Clacton this morning and an elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being rescued by neighbours.



Emergency services including firefighters, police officers and paramedics all rushed to a bungalow in Hawthorn Road at about 6.30am following reports of an explosion.



Once on the scene, fire crews from Clacton, Weeley and Colchester found a small fire burning within the semi-detached bungalow and used an aerial ladder platform to inspect the stability of the roof.

An Urban Search and Rescue team was also called to the scene following concerns about the building's structural integrity, as well as gas engineers, who were tasked by finding the source of the gas leak.

Picture by Steve Brading



Fire crews also reported that an elderly lady in her 80s, who was inside the property during the incident, was bravely rescued by residents from neighbouring houses who had heard the loud bang.

A spokesman for Essex Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters were called to reports of an explosion within a bungalow in Clacton this morning.

"On arrival crews confirmed that a small fire was burning following a gas explosion within the property, which is semi-detached and measures approximately eight square metres.

"Due to concerns regarding the structural integrity of the building, firefighters requested the support of Urban Search and Rescue teams.

"An aerial ladder platform was also called to allow crews to inspect the roof.

"Gas engineers were also requested to attend to investigate the source of gas.

"An elderly lady, who was in the bungalow at the time of the incident, had been rescued by neighbours and was in the care of the Ambulance Service."

Picture by Steve Brading



The rescued pensioner was left in the care of paramedics from the East of England Ambulance service - who sent three ambulances and a rapid response vehicle to the scene.

After some assessment at the scene, she was taken to Colchester General Hospital for further treatment.



A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 6.29am with reports of a gas explosion in Hawthorn Road, Clacton.

"We sent three ambulances and a rapid response vehicle.

"One person was taken to Colchester General Hospital for further care."

Fire crews left the scene in the hands of the Gas Board and a structural engineer just before 9am.

An investigation into what ignited the gas will take place later today, once the building has been declared safe to enter.

All pictures by Steve Brading.