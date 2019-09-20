A LOUD bang which was heard near two schools in Clacton and intially thought to be a firearm may have actually been the sound of a car backfiring.

Essex Police were called to Craigfield Avenue this morning following reports of a firearm being discharged.

The street is occupied by residental houses as well as Burrsville Infant Academy and Great Clacton Church of England Junior School.

Officers are still currently investigating the incident, but initial enquiries suggest the unsettling noise could have just been a vehicle backfiring.

Essex Police have said they believe there is no cause for concern at this time.