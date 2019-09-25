A POETIC care home resident had tears of joy after his poems were published.

Ron Hipkins, 91, who is a resident at the Kingsgate Care Home, in Clacton, has been writing poetry since he was 15.

Ron worked in an electrical shop and travelled thousands of miles around the country selling light fittings. He also had his own shop in Great Clacton, called Lights and Things.

In his spare time he managed a boys’ football club, but never lost his love of poetry accumulating 200 poems.

Now his ambition of having them published has been realised thanks to the wishing washing line at the care home.

Staff arranged for his poems to be published in an anthology called Treasure and Trash. Carer Debbie Collins said: “I can’t thank everyone enough who helped out with donations along with other things.”

Ron added: “I want to thank everyone, I felt over the moon.”