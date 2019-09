A WOMAN who allegedly stole cash from a home in Clacton has denied the charges levelled against her.

Rebecca Muttock, 33, is charged with stealing the money - totalling £100 - from an address in November last year.

It is alleged she stole £50 on November 5, £25 on November 6 and a further £25 on November 7.

Appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court, Muttock, of Lodge Road, Little Oakley, denied three counts of theft.

She was released on bail until a trail at the same court on January 20.