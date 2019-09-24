TEENAGERS are being warned about the dangers of becoming money mules and laundering the profits from crime.

Essex Police are working with secondary schools, academies and colleges across the county to warn about the scam which sees youngsters conned into sharing their bank details with criminals who transfer cash into them.

They then move the vast majority of the money back out having laundered it, leaving a small amount for the child victim.

UK Finance has launched a campaign called Don’t Be Fooled alongside Action Fraud and Cifas - a not for profit fraud prevention service. Det Chief Insp Stuart Truss of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “Young people are targeted due to their vulnerability. It’s a form of child exploitation.

“Young people should never agree to share their bank details.